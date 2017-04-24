The Gallup Organization, a nationally recognized research firm, has asked Texas Tech University to allow it to survey you, our students, about your experiences and how you are preparing for your future career. Gallup will be selecting a random sample from among our undergraduates, and reaching out to you by e-mail to solicit your views.



Gallup has promised that your answers will remain confidential. Gallup will not use your data for any other purpose outside this study and will not provide it to any third party.



Your participation is voluntary, but this is a unique opportunity for you to help shape the national discussion on topics of great importance. Should they contact you, I hope you will participate. Please contact Dr. Jay Killough at jay.killough@ttu.edu should you have any questions.