Children interested in learning more about fashion and design are invited to participate in a week-long camp on the Texas Tech campus! Fashion Camp 2017: Glue, Glitter, and Glamour is open to ages 7-13, and will be from June 26 – June 30, 2017.

Register before May 1, 2017 to receive a discounted rate of $500 for overnight campers, or $400 for day campers. Also, a 10% discount is available to returning campers, campers from 4H, or families sending more than one camper to either of our camps (Fashion or Chef Camp). After May 1st, the regular price for camp is $600 for overnight campers, and $500 for day campers. The deadline for registration is May 31, 2017.

Join us for an exciting week of design, crafts, theme nights, and much more! Not only will campers get to participate in creating dreamcatchers, learning how to tie-dye, designing their own jewelry, and taking a tour of Texas Tech, but they will also get to showcase their modeling abilities at our very own fashion show at the end of the week!

For more information please visit www.fashioncamp.hs.ttu.edu, or email fashion.camp@ttu.edu. We hope to see you June 26-June 30 at Texas Tech Fashion Camp 2017: Glue, Glitter and Glamour!