The Free Market Institute is currently accepting applications for the fall 2017 McLane Teammates Reading Program. The McLane Teammates Reading Program is a one semester, non-credit reading group where participants read and discuss selections from classic works and from contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship. The theme for the fall 2017 program is Economics and Social Issues: Markets and the Marginalized. Participants will read and discuss classic and contemporary works by scholars such as Claudia Goldin, Walter Williams, and Thomas Leonard, among other scholars, that examine how disadvantaged groups fare in wealthy societies. Interested applicants should carefully review the program information and requirements to ensure eligibility and availability to meet the program requirements. More information about the fall 2017 program, including a link to the registration page, can be found at the above link. The deadline to apply for the program is Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu

4/20/2017



Originator:

Charles V Long



Email:

charles.v.long@ttu.edu



Department:

Free Market Institute





