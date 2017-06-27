Hello! I am looking for transgender and gender non-conforming college students to participate in an in-person interview on former Christian identities and experiences. Interview topics include: previous church’s attitudes regarding LGBTQ+; coming out/concealing sexual and/or gender identity in church; experiences with Christianity/Christians; and current religious/spiritual identity. On-campus interviews will last less than an hour and can be scheduled at a convenient time for you, including evenings and weekends. Research participation is completely confidential and voluntary. Requirements for participation: · Previously identifying as Christian and regularly attended a Christian church

· Identifying as transgender or gender non-conforming

· Being a college student between 18-25 years old

· Some involvement in local LGBTQ+ events and/or organizations (ex. attending Pride or participating in any LGBTQ+ organization) Participants will receive a LGBTQ+ resource sheet and an opportunity to enter a $20 Amazon gift card drawing with a 1:5 chance of winning! Interested? For more information, please contact Alexavery Hawkins at alexavery.hawkins@ttu.edu, by phone at (210) 218-4246 IRB #2016-543; Expiration Date: 05-31-2018 Posted:

6/27/2017



Alexavery Hawkins



alexavery.hawkins@ttu.edu



Psychological Sciences





Research

