TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Seeking Transgender and Gender Non-conforming Students for Interview

Hello! I am looking for transgender and gender non-conforming college students to participate in an in-person interview on former Christian identities and experiences. Interview topics include: previous church’s attitudes regarding LGBTQ+; coming out/concealing sexual and/or gender identity in church; experiences with Christianity/Christians; and current religious/spiritual identity. On-campus interviews will last less than an hour and can be scheduled at a convenient time for you, including evenings and weekends. Research participation is completely confidential and voluntary.

Requirements for participation:

 

  • ·         Previously identifying as Christian and regularly attended a Christian church
  • ·         Identifying as transgender or gender non-conforming
  • ·         Being a college student between 18-25 years old
  • ·         Some involvement in local LGBTQ+ events and/or organizations (ex. attending Pride or participating in any LGBTQ+ organization)

 

Participants will receive a LGBTQ+ resource sheet and an opportunity to enter a $20 Amazon gift card drawing with a 1:5 chance of winning!

Interested? For more information, please contact

Alexavery Hawkins at alexavery.hawkins@ttu.edu, by phone at (210) 218-4246

IRB #2016-543; Expiration Date: 05-31-2018
Posted:
6/27/2017

Originator:
Alexavery Hawkins

Email:
alexavery.hawkins@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


Categories