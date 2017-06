We have available supplies for a Ricoh MP C5502 (blue, yellow, red and black toner)

For the Xerox - we have a fuser and toner waste container 7655, 7665, 7675

Magenta - 7530, 7535, 7545 and 7556

Yellow, magenta, cyan toner, staples, color drum, black drum (7655, 7665, 7675)

Let us know if you could use these items. Posted:

6/26/2017



Originator:

Debra Boyce



Email:

debra.boyce@ttu.edu



Department:

Physics



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 6/29/2017



Location:

Science 101



