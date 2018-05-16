While being guided toward producing a grant application that addresses an appropriate, hypothesis-driven, researchable question in their discipline, students will be introduced to fundamental issues in the art of grant-writing. Topics include: developing a feasible and compelling idea; funding sources, types of awards, and grant mechanisms; authorship, key personnel and supporters; infrastructure, budgets and timeline; program administrators and study sections; steps before beginning to write and steps in writing the actual proposal; review criteria, scoring, revision and re-submission; ethical issues in clinical research, protection of research participants, vulnerable participants, inclusiveness, and diversity.

HDFS 5353-001 will be offered during Maymester, May 16-31, 2018.

Classes will take place in HS 501, 2:00 - 5:50 p.m.

This course is geared for advanced graduate students of health-related behavior. Students from a variety disciplines, including Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS), Psychology, Nutrition, and Health-Exercise-Sports Science, are most welcome!

For more information, please contact the instructor,

Dr. Sybil L. Hart