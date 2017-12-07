We are looking for healthy adults to participate in a brain imaging research study on decision making. Potential participants must first pass a phone screening and come to the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI) for a 20 minute visit to complete some questionnaires. Based on your responses, we may ask you to enroll in the study. Your enrollment will require one visit lasting 1.5 hrs to complete questionnaires and a computerized task. A second 1.5 hr visit will involve completing computerized tasks during a noninvasive (no drugs or chemicals used) brain scan. Visits can be scheduled at a convenient time, M-F 8-6PM, and will be at TTNI (Experimental Sciences Building Room 018BF). Research participation is completely confidential. If enrolled in the study you will be paid $24 to compensate you for approximately 3 hrs time across the two visits. You will also be able to earn between $0 and $26.00 while completing the computerized choice tasks during the brain scan. So, total compensation can be up to $50.00.

For more information or if you are interested in participating please contact Billy Graue (Research Assistant) at william.graue@ttu.edu or Dr. Richman at (806) 834-4960.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at TTU.