TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Jump Start! Let It Gogh
Registration for the series of Jump Start classes is now open! This session, called Let It Gogh, will meet every Tuesday, August 8 to September 12 and will focus on teaching 2-5 year olds about the fundamentals of art. Jump Start begins at 10:30am and ends at 12:00pm. Come get a “Jump Start” on basic knowledge for your toddler. This program is FREE to all, but we ask you register at the link below.


The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue with FREE, ample parking located to the north and west of the museum. For more information, please contact the Museum's Education Division: 806.742.2432 or email to museum.education@ttu.edu
Posted:
7/21/2017

Originator:
Daniel Tyler

Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/8/2017

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University

Categories