Registration for the series of Jump Start classes is now open! This session, called Let It Gogh, will meet every Tuesday, August 8 to September 12 and will focus on teaching 2-5 year olds about the fundamentals of art. Jump Start begins at 10:30am and ends at 12:00pm. Come get a “Jump Start” on basic knowledge for your toddler. This program is FREE to all, but we ask you register at the link below.

The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue with FREE, ample parking located to the north and west of the museum. For more information, please contact the Museum's Education Division: 806.742.2432 or email to museum.education@ttu.edu Posted:

7/21/2017



Daniel Tyler



daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Museum



Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 8/8/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University



