Starting Monday, July 24, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Boston Ave. mainlanes at 19th St. to thru-traffic to allow work crews to safely rebuild the crosswalk at Boston Ave. Both north- and southbound Boston Ave. traffic will continue to have access to 19th St. by right turn lanes. Work to rebuild the crosswalk at Boston Ave. is expected to take seven days to complete.

Once work is complete at Boston Ave., crews will move onto Flint Ave. on July 31 to rebuild the crosswalk at that location with the same driving conditions. No thru-traffic on Flint Ave., with motorists still having access to 19th St. This work is also expected to take seven days. Posted:

7/21/2017



