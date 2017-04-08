Garden of Dystopian Flights

Site-Specific Collaborative Installation Art Exhibition

First Friday Art Trail

6 – 9 PM

August 4, 2017

Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery

Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Garden of Dystopian Flights at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the August 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, August 4, 2017 and by appointment through August 20, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





Garden of Dystopian Flights brings together a group of artists to create a site-specific art installation. In the proposal, the project’s objective was stated, “With the lingering gloom, turbulence, and disillusionment of current social, political and environmental environments, it’s tough not to think society is edging on the cusp of a dystopian future. But it’s not as cool as the dystopias we were promised in ‘Brave New World’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘1984’, ‘The Matrix’, ‘Planet of the Apes’, ‘Ghostbusters’. Did the programming in the computer simulation we live in go awry? Really, the Trump administration, these are our maniacal overlords? Where is our built from the dregs by pariahs Thunderdome? Where are the replicants? Or the specious sex robots like ‘Ex Machina’? Is Siri the dreamy dreaming android for us? Smartphones are pretty sweet, but is this the transhumanism we were looking forward to? Social media, search engines, and online stores data mining and mapping our cyber movements – that's our Big Brother? Why aren’t the actual zombies or ghouls as thrilling? Is on-demand video streaming the ‘euphoric, narcotic, pleasantly hallucinant?’”





The group of Texas Tech related artists will use space in the Satellite Gallery to develop work in the theme of “envisioning a better dystopia” while engaging with the other artists around them. On the margins or within their space, artists will infiltrate and engage with the adjacent artists’ work. Base materials for the work will be “scavenged, scrounged, and/or reused items concocted under a countdown to zero hour, 10 days, to bring forth a startling agglomeration, an artistic microcosm, a Garden of Dystopian Flights in the Texas Tech Satellite Gallery.”





Participating artists include: Chris Adams, Maisie Alford, Stephanie Berrie, Harrison Brooks, Hannah and Tanner Dean, Chiseum Dent, Carol Flueckiger, John Ryan Gallegos, Michael Glenn, Scotty Hensler, Liv Johnson, Nathalie Lawrence, and Zach Morriss.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.



