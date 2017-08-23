The Texas Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is hosting a resource fair called Navigating the Red Zone.

The resource fair will provide students information on what the Red Zone is, how to combat sexual assault on college campuses, and any resources that might be useful when it comes to dealing with sexual assault.

The Red Zone is the period of time between the beginning of the fall semester and Thanksgiving break. Unfortunately, there are more sexual assaults on U. S. college campuses during this time than at any other time during the school year. A 2008 study published in the Journal of American College Health found "substantial" support for the Red Zone. The study — conducted by a group of Middlebury College researchers — revealed that overall there were more reports of unwanted sexual experiences during the earlier part of the academic year. Seeing that this time period is the time where incoming freshman are at the highest risk for sexual assault, we as FMLA find it very important to host this event to get this vital information out there. Annika Conrick, the FMLA President says “I think Navigating The Red Zone is an important event to host because without FMLA a program like this would not be done. The university requires incoming students to click through an online program that educates students on consent and sexual assault issues, but does not offer all the resources in an effective or memorable way. By hosting a resource fair styled event the FMLA is bringing all the resources to campus in one room during the first week of students on campus to educate on where resources and support are in students’ new home, Texas Tech. Many students are unaware of the major sexual assault issue on college campuses. We hope Navigating The Red Zone can serve as not only an education on the support in Lubbock, but also education on sexual assault in order to prevent this issue from continuing.”

Students and faculty of Texas Tech University are invited and encouraged to attend Navigating the Red Zone. It will be held in the Student Union Building building in the Red Raider Lounge from 2:00-4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 23rd. Members of Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA), a Texas Tech student organization, and invites all to join Texas Tech and FMLA in attempt to address and combat sexual assault on campus.

Join us to learn about resources here on campus to use at any time during your time here on campus. The resource fair is free and we will provide cookies. If you are unable to make it, but still need to make your voice heard please submit a campus climate report - www.rise.ttu.edu

Texas Tech Crisis Helpline - 24hr assistance (806) 742-5555.



CONTACT: Taryn Rayburn, FMLA event planner, Texas Tech University, (806)786-4726 or taryn.l.rayburn@ttu.edu





