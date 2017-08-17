How it Works The fall bicycle sale is back! Texas Tech students and employees may purchase a used bicycle from Transportation and Parking Services. The department saves bicycles from abandoned bicycle collections ( OP 76.09 ) that best combined quality and condition. For fall 2017, TPS sells these bicycles in two lots of about 110 bicycles each: 8 a.m., Monday, August 21 (first weekday following residence hall move-in)

8 a.m., Monday, August 28 (first day of class for fall semester) Each bicycle is USED and sold AS IS , costs $40, comes with a brand new U-lock, and will be automatically registered to your My Parking Account upon checkout. (Limit one bicycle per year per student or employee. Bicycles are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bikes may not be returned unless they have a major mechanical issue that requires extensive repairs; flat tires and loose chains are easily repaired and do not qualify as major mechanical issues.)

How to Purchase Log into your My Parking Account

Click on the Bicycles tab on your dashboard.

Click the Buy Bicycle button. (If no Buy Bicycle button appears, bicycle sales are not available at that time.)

When you see the bicycle you would like to buy, complete the steps to purchase.

To pick up your bicycle, bring a photo ID and your R number to the Transportation and Parking Services shop and tow yard the Monday and Tuesday the week you purchased your bicycle from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note that as the purchaser, you are responsible for picking up your bicycle and U-lock from the Transportation and Parking Services office. Your bike will be held for pickup for two weeks from your purchase date. If you do not pick up your bike within the two weeks, you will forfeit your $40, and the bicycle will be put back up for sale. More information is available at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/Bicycling/BicycleSales.php . Posted:

8/17/2017



Originator:

Stacy Stockard



Email:

stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Services





