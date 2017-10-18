The Mocktail Party is an experiential workshop for you to improve your networking skills in professional social gatherings. You will learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception!

This event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Employers from various industries will be in attendance to help coach you! Details of the event are listed below:

**REGISTRATION HAS MET CAPACITY**

Below is the itinerary for the evening:

Fall 2017 Mocktail Party

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Venue: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Students Arrive: 4:45-5:00pm (Etiquette lecture for students will begin at 5:00pm)

Networking: 6:00-6:45pm (Students network with career professionals)

Debriefing: 6:45-7:00pm (Students return to lecture room for critiques from career professionals)



To register, please go to HireRedRaiders (click “Students”), sign in with your eRaider credentials and look for the "Mocktail Party" under the "Events" section.

**Come in your best professional attire and get ready to learn and practice the how-to’s of networking and business etiquette!

For questions please contact Logan Winkelman at 806-742-2210 or logan.winkelman@ttu.edu.