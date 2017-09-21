TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Museum by Night: The Art and Science of Wine and Pleasure
Join the Museum of Texas Tech University and the College of Education for the inaugural Third Thursday event Museum by Night!

Museum by Night: Illuminating Ideas is an exciting new creation of evening events at the Museum of Texas Tech University for the adventurous adult, young and old. Each evening explores thematic experiences of living. Doors will be opened to novel perspectives, discussions, performances, and more, drawing from the community, University, and museum collections. Be inspired by artists, poets, theologians, writers, scientists, historians, and each other. Enjoy immersion: create, think and explore!

September 21st: The Art and Science of Wine and Pleasure

October 19th: Storytelling in the Age of Jazz

November 16th: The Wonder of Women
9/15/2017

Daniel Tyler

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/21/2017

Museum of Texas Tech University

