TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
NEXT WEDNESDAY: Make Art Kits for Boys & Girls Club!
Service Week is a cross-campus collaborative week to bring service and volunteer opportunities to Texas Tech Students planned by the Student Activities Board (SAB), Residence Hall Association (RHA), and the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE). There will be at least two opportunities each day to give back to the Lubbock Community. More information can be found at https://goo.gl/2DFP8T
Posted:
9/13/2017

Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson

Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/20/2017

Location:
SUB Copy/Mail

Categories