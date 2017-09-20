|
Service Week is a cross-campus collaborative week to bring service and volunteer opportunities to Texas Tech Students planned by the Student Activities Board (SAB), Residence Hall Association (RHA), and the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE). There will be at least two opportunities each day to give back to the Lubbock Community. More information can be found at https://goo.gl/2DFP8T
|Posted:
9/20/2017
Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson
Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/20/2017
Location:
4404 Idalou Rd. Lubbock, TX 79403
Categories