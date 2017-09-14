TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SWE Burns & McDonell info Session
Burns & McDonnell representatives will be giving a presentation and taking questions. This will be a great opportunity for engineering students to speak with the company before the job fair. The Society of Women Engineers encourages all engineering majors to attend. There will be free pizza! 
9/13/2017

Alyssa Acosta

alyssa.acosta@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2017

Electrical Engineering Building room 101

