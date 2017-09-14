|
Burns & McDonnell representatives will be giving a presentation and taking questions. This will be a great opportunity for engineering students to speak with the company before the job fair. The Society of Women Engineers encourages all engineering majors to attend. There will be free pizza!
|Posted:
9/13/2017
Originator:
Alyssa Acosta
Email:
alyssa.acosta@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2017
Location:
Electrical Engineering Building room 101
Categories