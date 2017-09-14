Climate change is one of the hottest button issues of our time. Every time we turn on the TV, it seems, or go to our favorite website, we see people arguing about it. But what's fact, and what's fiction? Is the evidence solid? Are proposed solutions viable? And if it's all about the polar bears, why would any of us even care? Join Katharine Hayhoe as she untangles the complex science behind global warming and highlights the key role our values play in shaping our attitudes and actions on what she sees as the greatest humanitarian issue of our time.

Rawls College of Business, Rm 101 Part of Double-T College. Get a taste of what Texas Tech has to offer in short talks from some of the university's leading faculty. Refreshments served. Bring student ID. Find more speakers

Stream live at http://bamedia.ba.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/3711fe85c4104b84b31e87c4c1b8e8411d Posted:

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2017



Rawls College of Business, Room 101



