Your Committee on Advising, Retention and Student Success (CARS) encourages you to participate in making academic advising at Texas Tech the best it can be by sharing your ideas, thoughts, programs, proven best practices, and just down right fun ideas with the “rest of the class”! We all need a little rejuvenation now and again and what better way than to “get together” to share our ideas, brainstorm and chat about what works. You never know when you will share that one nugget of inspiration for which your colleague(s) have been searching to complete their next great idea!



So lend a hand by putting your idea(s) in writing to let the rest of us know what you are doing to improve the TTU academic advising experience. Submit an Advisors' Forum proposal today!



Consider:

• Bring your conference presentation to TTU advisors (local, state, regional, national, international, etc.)

• Share your research on topics related to advising, student success, or retention

• Do’s and don’t for how to engage in academic advising research,

• Advisor/advising programming ideas for student success (academic recovery, event management discussions, first generation students, first time in college students, new transfer students, etc.),

• Best, tried and true, or maybe new advising/advisor resources and tools,

• Ideas on advisor training, how to combat burnout, progressing in your advising career

• Red Raider Orientation – so much to do, so little time, how do you make it fun for everyone?

• how to utilize social media with advising populations, ways to best utilize Strive.ttu.edu, or other relevant topics.



Proposal Format at: www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Advisors/advisorsforum.php.



Questions: DaNay Phelps at danay.phelps@ttu.edu or Sarah Hatley at sarah.hatley@ttu.edu.