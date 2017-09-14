READING BY ZACHARY SCHOMBURG Reading Series of the Department of English Creative Writing Program Thursday, September 14th at 7:30 PM Reception follows in Art Building Folio Gallery

Zachary Schomburg is the author of a first novel, Mammother, recently published by Featherproof books, and of four books of poetry published by Black Ocean: The Man Suit (2007), Scary, No Scary (2009), Fjords vol. 1 (2012), and The Book of Joshua (2014). He is also the publisher and editor of a small poetry press, Octopus Books, which he co-founded in 2006 with Mathias Svalina. He currently leads writing workshops at Portland Community College and Portland State University, and his own community writing workshops at Outlet in Portland. He is also an portrait illustrator. He still lives in Portland, Oregon. More info at zacharyschomburg.net

Zachary Schomburg and Assistant Professor Dennis Schmickle have collaborated on the design of many book covers since the founding of Octopus Books, as well as the publication of Schomburg’s own works. The exhibition in the Folio Gallery of the School of Art features enlarged versions of those covers, as well as other covers published by Octopus Books which are the result of this same collaboration. The actual books are also included, so the viewer can experience them as they truly are. The nature of this relationship - the balance of type and image, concept and communication - is at the core of the complex and creative collaboration between a book cover designer and the author/publisher.

Posted:

9/13/2017



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2017



Location:

English 001 followed by Art Folio Gallery



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

