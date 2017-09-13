|
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" to United Supermarkets Arena December 7 at 7pm. Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition.
Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, September 15, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets 10am until 10pm Thursday, September 14. Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com to purchase your pre-sale tickets using passcode TSOfan.
Tickets are priced $48.50 & $58.50 (balcony level) and $65.50 & $78.50 (lower level); prices include service fees. Maximum ticket purchase is 8 per order.
Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details.
