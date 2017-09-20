Presentation Title: Love in the age of Technology

Bio: Jaclyn Cravens’ research explores couple and family relationships and technology, with a primarily focus on intimate partner relationships. She is in the process of collecting dyadic data from partners in a committed relationship to understand how different types/levels of technology use impact dyadic intimacy and quality. Her research is heavily informed by her clinical work as a marriage and family therapists whose area of expertise focus on Internet infidelity and pornography use.

This is a FREE event open to all students, faculty, staff and Lubbock community. Come learn more about Dr. Cravens' research.

The event is on September 20 Wednesday at noon in MCOM 155.