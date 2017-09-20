TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Brownbag/Brainstorming Session featuring Dr. Jaclyn Cravens
Presentation Title: Love in the age of Technology
 
Bio: Jaclyn Cravens’ research explores couple and family relationships and technology, with a primarily focus on intimate partner relationships. She is in the process of collecting dyadic data from partners in a committed relationship to understand how different types/levels of technology use impact dyadic intimacy and quality. Her research is heavily informed by her clinical work as a marriage and family therapists whose area of expertise focus on Internet infidelity and pornography use.

This is a FREE event open to all students, faculty, staff and Lubbock community. Come learn more about Dr. Cravens' research.
The event is on September 20 Wednesday at noon in MCOM 155.
9/15/2017

Narissra Carter

n.punyanunt@ttu.edu

Media and Communication

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/20/2017

MCOM 155

