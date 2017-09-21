In September among other items the following will be see n: New acquisitions

Quilts of Mrs. Price of Colorado City, Texas including the tricky Cross Roads to Bachelor Hall pattern

Shoes from the Wallace Collection

Cowboy boots worn by the first quarterback for Texas Tech College

Dolls made from promotional cotton sack packaging

The schedule for the rest of the season is:





Thursday, November 9th and Saturday, November 11th

Thursday, February 1st and Saturday, February 3rd

Thursday, March 29 and Saturday, March 31st





Please RSVP so that we have a seat for you at marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or calling (806) 834-5146.



