You're invited to the Climate Change Cinema Kick-Off Screening of "The Martian" on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse. Tickets are available for $3 online at https://drafthouse.com/event/climate-cinema





THE MARTIAN is the story of what happens during a manned mission to Mars, when Astronaut Mark Watney is presumed dead after a fierce storm and left behind by his crew. But Watney has survived and finds himself stranded and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must draw upon his ingenuity, wit, and spirit to subsist and find a way to signal Earth that he is alive. Millions of miles away, NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring "the Martian" home, while his crewmates concurrently plot a daring, if not impossible rescue mission.





Climate Cinema is a film series hosted at the Alamo Drafthouse by the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. This series explores the impacts of climate on our lives through film, with the goal of spurring discussions on the impacts and consequences of climate on our lives. So often, public conversations on climate focus on difficult statistics, myths, or politically motivated statements. Through a mixture of popular films and engaging documentaries, the Climate Science Center hopes to direct conversations beyond politics by focusing on people. After each film, a Climate Science Center expert will give a brief commentary and engage with the audience in Q&A, which we believe is critical to achieving the mutual benefit of sharing knowledge and experience between and among all participants.



