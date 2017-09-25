Chemistry professor Dom Cassadante will speak on the importance - and fun - of chemistry.

All courses will include demonstrations. Refreshments provided. All events located in Rawls College of Business, Room 101, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.





Sept. 25

Why Chemistry Gets a Bad Rap and Why It Really Shouldn't: Why students tend to gravitate to other forms of STEM education rather than chemistry, and why this might be short-sighted.

Sept. 27





The Portrait of the Chemist as a Young Man: The trajectory of young scientists across generations, and why this has resulted in fewer younger people going into chemistry and STEM today.





Sept. 29





Chemistry Really is Fun, and I'll Prove It!: A chemistry demonstration show that will highlight practical, interesting chemical principals and how they can be explained through hands-on chemistry. This lecture will require some audience volunteers. Lab coats and goggles will be provided. And yes, there will be an appearance by a chemistry wizard.

Part of Double-T College. Get a taste of what Texas Tech has to offer in short talks from some of the university's leading faculty. Bring student ID.