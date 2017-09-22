TTU Surplus Warehouse will be selling bicycles to the public on Wednesday September 27th , 1:30PM till 3:00pm. TTU Surplus Warehouse is located at 4611 Erskine Ave, right off the North Loop close to North Quaker. Bicycles will be sold for $30 and sold as is. Only payment accepted will be check or money order, no credit cards or cash will be accepted. Possession of bicycle must be taken at time of purchase.