Each Fall, the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion hosts the Celebrate Diversity Dinner to recognize those within the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities who exemplify Inclusive Excellence and to raise funds for student scholarships. Additionally, the recipient of the Senator Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award is recognized. Dr. Michael Benitez will serve as the Keynote Speaker for this years’ Dinner. His topic for the Dinner will be, “Now what? Cultivating and Sustaining a Diverse College Community.”



Among other things, Dr. Benitez, will address the following issues:

Texas Tech’s path to becoming a Hispanic-serving institution and the ways in which TTU can respond to be more culturally sensitive to ALL students;

Contemporary freedom of speech and individual rights issues; and,

Intersectionality and inclusivity and how TTU can celebrate diversity in all its facets, including race/ethnicity, sexuality, gender, disabilities, class, nationalities, and religion.

Please join us for a wonderful evening of celebrating the progress and future of diversity at Texas Tech while raising funds for student scholarships by going to https://give2tech.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/CelebrateDiversityAwardsBanquet2017/tabid/908546/Default.aspx to register for the event and purchase tickets or request a student ticket scholarship.