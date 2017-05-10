Global Perspectives Film Series featuring Hidden Pictures



The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Free pizza will be provided!



Date: Thursday, October 5, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: ACB 240







Filmmaker Delaney Ruston experienced the silence that surrounds mental illness from her own family experience. When she learns that 450 million people globally have a mental health condition she realizes their plight is the most hidden of all. How are people accepted or rejected? What is mental health care like? Who is helping?



In HIDDEN PICTURES Ruston takes us on her journey to answer these questions, uncovering deeply personal stories in India, South Africa, China, France, and the US. Powerful narratives involving bipolar illness, depression, schizophrenia, and anxiety, show the universality of our seemingly different worlds. What emerges through the film's exploration are scenes of true compassion that remind us that we all have the power to help make the hidden pictures of mental illness become a thing of the past.





