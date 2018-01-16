step-by-step instructions are located on the



Funding Request Process Begins September 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.



Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (without penalty) - December 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.



Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (with 20% penalty) - January 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

****NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THIS DATE****



Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (without penalty) - January 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.



Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (with 20% penalty) - January 26, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

****NO ORGANIZATION MAY SIGN UP AFTER THIS DATE****



Attend Funding Interview (January 29 - February 9, 2018) - your assigned date/time



You can check the status of your funding application process by viewing the "Funding Application Process Tracking" spreadsheet and confirm your scheduled interview by viewing the "Funding Interview Schedule" spreadsheet on the Funding Process page



If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact Katherine in the SGA office. The funding application process to apply for FY19 SGA Funding opened September 11, 2017. The application process will be in OrgSync and theare located on the SGA website Funding Request Process Begins September 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (without penalty) - December 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (with 20% penalty) - January 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.****NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THIS DATE****Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (without penalty) - January 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (with 20% penalty) - January 26, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.****NO ORGANIZATION MAY SIGN UP AFTER THIS DATE****Attend Funding Interview (January 29 - February 9, 2018) - your assigned date/timeYou can check the status of your funding application process by viewing the "Funding Application Process Tracking" spreadsheet and confirm your scheduled interview by viewing the "Funding Interview Schedule" spreadsheet on the Funding Process pageIf you have any questions do not hesitate to contact Katherine in the SGA office. Posted:

1/16/2018



Originator:

Katherine Taylor



Email:

katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Government Association





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

