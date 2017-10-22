Please join the Museum of Texas Tech University for a free and fun-filled fiesta of crafts, food, music, and dancing in honor of

El Di´a de los Muertos!

Come out and enjoy mariachi music, face painting, TapSnap, Mexican pastries, and much more! Celebrate El Di´a de los Muertos with the Museum of Texas Tech University!

For more information on this and other events, please contact the Education Division at 806-742-2432 or email us at museum.education@ttu.edu.

Event made possible by the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.