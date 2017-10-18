The TTU Ethics Center, in Partnership with

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs



celebrates



The Fourth Annual Global Ethics Day



“Public/Private: Ethics and Governance”



Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM

Location: TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium



The Co-hosts for this event are the TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and the Graduate School.

The 2017 Global Ethics Day program includes a panel discussion on ethically relevant issues.



Panelists:



“Mea Culpa: Ethics Reform Can Be a Hard Pill to Swallow”

Dr. Seana Willing, JD and Executive Director of the Texas Ethics Commission, discusses ethics and governance. Today, in the midst of concerted efforts to undermine the advancements made over the years to bring more transparency to the electoral process, the Ethics Commission continues to administer and enforce the state's myriad campaign finance and disclosure laws.



“The Ethics of Dissent: Lessons from the Supreme Court”

Dr. Jack Nowlin, Dean, Texas Tech University School of Law, discusses the evolution of the dissenting opinion in the Supreme Court and the relevance of that experience in the judicial process to the legislative process and politics more generally.



“Importance of Ethics in International Research Programs”

Dr. Stephen Ekwaro-Osire, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, discusses the definitions of ethics in international research. The four areas that need to be addressed are collaboration, data collection, publication, and presentation.



This event is free, however registration is required. Register at: www.ethics.ttu.edu

Posted:

10/12/2017



Originator:

Lisa James



Email:

lisa.james@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Ethics Center



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2017



Location:

TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

