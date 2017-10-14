Our vision for this event is a night full of inspiration and awareness. We will have a guest speaker from SGK promptly at 6PM where we will

spread the message of breast cancer and explain the importance of being aware of the issue. Following our speaker, we will have a silent auction with great gifts and gift cards from local boutiques and companies around Lubbock as well as a bra decorating contest, raffle, socializing, games, and strolling throughout. Finally, at the end of the night, we will release our pink light up balloons for all those that are and have been affected by breast cancer. Please join us as we raise awareness for a better cause.

We want to be able to make an impact on Breast Cancer Research. Help us “Light Up the Sky for a Cure.”





For more information, please contact slgttupresident@gmail.com