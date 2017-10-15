This special screening of Sexism|Cinema will feature The Battle of the Sexes, a fictionalization of the real life tennis match that captured the nation’s attention. On one side is a male chauvinist pig. On the other side is a feminist. In the middle is a $100,000 prize and the burgeoning women’s movement. The 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match between champs Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King was a spectacle, and now the full - slightly ridiculous - story can be told.



The film will be followed by a discussion from Betsy Blaney. Blaney is a retired professional tennis player and producer at Texas Tech University owned PBS radio station in Lubbock (89.1 FM). She is a former Associated Press West Tex- as correspondent, and line judge at the famous match between Billie Jean King and Bobbie Riggs that inspired the featured film, “Battle of the Sexes,” and has played against Billie Jean King at Wimbledon.



Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-battle-of-the-sexes.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



September 6, 2017: Thelma & Louise

October 4, 2017: It Follows

November 8, 2017: The Fits

December 6, 2017: Saving Face



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.