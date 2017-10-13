TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Museum Film Series: Whiplash
The Museum Film Series is BACK! The screening is of the 2014 film Whiplash directed by Damien Chazelle on October 13 at 6:00PM.
 
"Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), an instructor known for his terrifying teaching methods, discovers Andrew and transfers the aspiring drummer into the top jazz ensemble, forever changing the young man's life. But Andrew's passion to achieve perfection quickly spirals into obsession, as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the brink of his ability and his sanity."
 
Following the movie will be lecture by Dr. Ben Rogerson, Visiting Assistant Professor of Texas Tech University. 

Refreshments will be provided. This is a FREE event.




Posted:
10/12/2017

Originator:
Daniel Tyler

Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2017

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University

Categories