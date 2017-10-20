TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tell us what you would like to see happen in your professional future!

Take the Universum Career Assessment now!

In return for taking the Career Assessment,  you will get a full personal profile analysis and description of your career type.

Click here to take the survey.

By taking the Universum Career Assessment you will be:

  • Indirectly telling us how Texas Tech University’s career services could improve, based on the services that we offer.
  • Share your top 5 ideal employers, so we can invite them to join you on campus!
  • Express your short-term and long-term goals, so universities and employers know what really matters to you!
10/20/2017

Nicole Noble

nicole.noble@ttu.edu

University Career Center


