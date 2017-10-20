TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SKYVIEWS DINNER SERIES!!!

APPETIZER
APRICOT JAM OVER WARM BAGUETTE

SOUP & SALAD
MINESTRONE SOUP: Cannelloni beans, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes roasted in thyme and garlic
BAKED GOAT CHEESE SALAD: Baby lettuce topped with walnuts and freshly baked goat cheese, drizzled with walnut oil dressing.

 
ENTRÉES
HERB ROASTED CHICKEN: Chicken roasted in garlic and rosemary
HERB ROASTED EGGPLANT: Eggplant spears roasted in garlic and rosemary topped with basil and capers

**All Entrees served with a side of rice pilaf and butternut squash**

 
DESSERT
STRAWBERRY AND ORANGE COMPOTE
Served with vanilla ice cream

 

**For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!
