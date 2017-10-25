As a part of Cyber Security Awareness month, the TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Symantec, to campus on Wednesday, October 25, 2pm—4pm, for a campus educational session. Symantec will brief the campus community on the current IT threat landscape, and a roadmap from Symantec for addressing these threats.

Symantec will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by October 23 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TTU Library, Room 309, 3rd Floor

RSVP by October 23 to itevents@ttu.edu

Symantec is the TTU vendor partner that provides our site licensed endpoint protection solution. As a reminder, in order to protect TTU data and information resources, the Office of the CIO provides, at no additional charge, Symantec Endpoint Protection for all faculty, staff, and students.