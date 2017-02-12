Kids day at the Wall
Texas Tech Recreational Sports Youth Climbing
Who: Kids with parent guardian. Target ages are from 6-13
What: Open programming hours designed for youth climbers and their parents to use the facility. Climbing is supervised by Outdoor Pursuits staff, but parents must be present.
When: 10 am-Noon December 2, 2017
Where: The Texas Tech Climbing Wall Facility in the Rec Center.
*Membership or day-use access required.
**Age 5 is the minimum to use the climbing wall facility and age 13 is the minimum to belay. All climbers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Contact: kevin.h.hoffman@ttu.edu for details.