Holiday at the Museum



Holiday @ the Museum, Dec. 2, 1 - 4, Sculpture Court, Museum of TTU All F R E E!! Family Friendly, for all ages

Participants can decorate a gingerbread cookie; and make one, or both, of 2 holiday craft decorations to take home.

Santa, cocoa & refreshments, Tap Snap, Face Painting

Performers for Holiday @ the Museum, Dec. 2, 1 - 4

- Dr. Ben Haugland, TTU, Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies, on piano, performing the Vince Guaraldi music for A Charlie Brown Christmas

- Shane Strawbridge, TTU, Ph.D. Candidate, Theater Department, performing, T'was The Night Before Christmas

- Annalisa Mitschke, TTU, Student in Dance Department, solo dance performance

- From the TTU Music Department: Brass group student ensemble Woodwind student ensemble - Ballet Lubbock, Their youngest dance students Posted:

11/16/2017



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 12/2/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Arts & Entertainment

