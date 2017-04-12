The Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy is hosting Chuck Huber from Stata Corp who will offer two workshops on Bayesian Statistics and new enhanced capabilities available in the new release of Stata v15.

The first workshop, “Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15” will be Noon-1pm and will cover Bayesian Statistics and Stata more generally. Some prior understanding of Bayesian terminology is recommended.

The 2nd workshop, “Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15 – Advanced Topics”, will be immediately following from 1pm to 2pm, and will focus on more specific details and options in Bayesian statistics, as well as some of the more advanced models that now support Bayesian estimation in Stata 15.

There will also be a short presentation on Friday, Dec-1st where people can get an introduction to the Stata stats package and a basic introduction to what is meant by “Bayesian Estimation”. We will provide a short and useful glossary of key Bayesian terms. The intent of this presentation it to help people decide if they want to attend one or both of the workshops on the following Monday.

For the workshops on Dec-4th, registration is free but required (Daniel.bontempo@ttu.edu). In-person attendance is limited to 30-seats, but live streaming will be available to additoinal/offsite registrants. All registrants will receive a 30-day trial license to Stata 15.