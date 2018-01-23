ENGLISH 4351 is the capstone creative writing class for English majors concentrating in Creative Writing. It is designed for students interested advanced study of Creative Writing who have taken ENGL 3351 twice, in two genres. This class will focus on poetry, and it will offer further concentration and development of skills in reading, writing and digital media. YES, digital media!

This class will meet from 6:00 to 8.50 pm every Tuesday.

Course texts will include:

Some Say the Lark, Jennifer Chang Whereas, Layli Long Soldier The Black Maria, Aracelis Girmay Shirt in Heaven, Jean Valentine Trances of the Blast, Mary Ruefle

as well as other books and selected essays on craft and Contemporary American Poetry.

In addition to daily exercises and discussion, students will write their own poems, compose visual and audio texts, meet with practicing poets and engage in a rigorous practice of writing poetry.

If you would like to register for this class, please send a sample of three poems to Dr. Curtis Bauer (curtis.bauer@ttu.edu).

You can send any additional questions about the class, texts or assignments as well.

Dr. Bauer is an award-winning poet and translator. He teaches creative writing and comparative literature in the Department of English, where he also directs the Letterpress Studio.