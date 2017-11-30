



WHEN: Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

WHERE: University Library, Advanced Technology Learning Center (ATLC, basement), PC Lab 2

REGISTER HERE:



• The exam you will attempt has been standardized on thousands of U.S. pre-med students.

• You will receive a predictive TOTAL MCAT SCORE, plus a SCALED SCORE for each section.

• Unlike other practice exam events, you will experience several important "test day realities," such as the extensive check-in/check-out procedure, fingerprinting, metal detectors, and so forth. It is important to become comfortable with these stressors before your actual exam.

• FREE PIZZA during the mid-point exam break!



However you plan to prepare for the MCAT, it is unlikely you will have another chance before your actual exam to experience such a realistic replica of test day.



PPHC would like to thanks Altius Test Prep for offering this experience free of charge to TTU students. Altius is now offering on-campus MCAT classes and 1-on-1 MCAT mentoring at TTU. You can learn more about their programs here: Pre-Professional Health Careers has partnered with Altius Test Prep to offer Texas Tech students the chance to experience a true-to-life MCAT practice exam this Thursday, November 30th at 5:00PM. If you will be taking the MCAT spring or summer of 2018, we highly recommend that you take advantage of this opportunity. Only 35 seats are available, so you must RSVP using the link provided below. If you RSVP to reserve a seat, you are expected to attend.WHEN: Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PMWHERE: University Library, Advanced Technology Learning Center (ATLC, basement), PC Lab 2REGISTER HERE: https://www.planplusonline.us/forms/fmhost.jsp?fbid=27822&fbky=4kFX3Qhe • The exam you will attempt has been standardized on thousands of U.S. pre-med students.• You will receive a predictive TOTAL MCAT SCORE, plus a SCALED SCORE for each section.• Unlike other practice exam events, you will experience several important "test day realities," such as the extensive check-in/check-out procedure, fingerprinting, metal detectors, and so forth. It is important to become comfortable with these stressors before your actual exam.• FREE PIZZA during the mid-point exam break!However you plan to prepare for the MCAT, it is unlikely you will have another chance before your actual exam to experience such a realistic replica of test day.PPHC would like to thanks Altius Test Prep for offering this experience free of charge to TTU students. Altius is now offering on-campus MCAT classes and 1-on-1 MCAT mentoring at TTU. You can learn more about their programs here: http://altiustestprep.com Posted:

11/27/2017



Originator:

Ryan Scheckel



Email:

ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Education



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/30/2017



Location:

University Library (basement), ATLC, PC Lab 2



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

