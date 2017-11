Want to become a Supplemental Instruction Leader for the Spring 2018 semester? SI is currently looking to fill 30 SI Leaders for the spring 2018 semester. Please visit an applicant information session to find out more information about our positions.

December 4: 4PM in Holden Hall 130

December 5: 4PM in Holden Hall 130

For more information about our application, and openings please check out our website at:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php Posted:

11/30/2017



William Lopez



william.s.lopez@ttu.edu



Support Ops for Academic Retention





Student Employment/Career Opportunities