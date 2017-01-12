Many departments offer Service Learning classes that demonstrate the creative expertise of faculty committed to extending disciplinary work into local communities.



Service learning courses are designated with an “S” in the section number, e.g., S01.

The following service learning courses are being offered for the Spring 2018 semester:



Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

AAEC 5310 S01 30317 Advanced Market Analysis

ACOM 3300 S01 29715 Communicating Agriculture to the Public

ACOM 4305 S01 43204 Ag Communication Campaigns

ANSC 3309 S01 28912 Principles of Hippotherapy

ANSC 4408 S01 55866 Animal Shelter Management



Arts and Sciences

ARCH 2342 S38 30166 Creative Process

ARCH 2342 S39 30162 Creative Process

ARCH 5384 DS1 32870 Community Design & Development Resources

ARCH 5384 DS2 50579 Community Design & Development Resources

CMLL 5305 S01 51464 Seminar in Language Studies

LING 5325 S01 48674 Technology in Teaching Second Languages

SPAN 3315 S01 51443 Oral Expression in Context for Bilingual Students

SPAN 3315 S02 52922 Oral Expression in Context for Bilingual Students

SPAN 3315 S03 55055 Oral Expression in Context for Bilingual Students

SPMT 4353 S01 55498 Social Issues in Sport

SW 3332 S01 Generalist Practice I

SW 3333 S01 Generalist Practice II



Business

MGT 4380 HS1 50393 Strategic Management

MGT 4397 DS1 55451 Management & the Business Environment

MKT 3356 S02 45362 Marketing Research & Analysis

MKT 3356 S03 48887 Marketing Research & Analysis

MKT 4350 S01 42884 Personal Selling

MKT 4350 S02 42885 Personal Selling

MKT 4355 DS1 56808 Digital Marketing

MKT 4355 DS2 56809 Digital Marketing

SCM 3351 S01 55368 Business Process Improvement



Education

EDLL 2300 S01 55586 Literacy Learning in the Preschool Setting

EDLL 2300 S02 53259 Literacy Learning in the Preschool Setting



Engineering

CONE 4031 S01 52855 Special Topic in Construction Engineering: BIM & 4D Modeling

CONE 5332 S01 50858 BIM & 4D Modeling

ENGR 1315 S01 48830 Introduction to Engineering



Museum Science

HMGT 7000 S11 31482 Research: Heritage Education



Honors

HONS 4302 HS3 54703 Summit Experience Course



Human Sciences

CAFS 2360 S01 29172 Diversity in Community, Family, and Addiction Services

ID 2385 S03 54233 Interior Design Studio III

HDFS 3322 S01 27451 Family in the Community

HDFS 4314 S01 34431 Community Practicum in Human Development and Family Studies

HDFS 4314 S02 34432 Community Practicum in Human Development and Family Studies

RHIM 4332 S01 53348 Customer Relations for Hospitality Enterprises

NS 4130 S01 37153 Field Work in Food & Nutrition

NS 4130 S02 37154 Field Work in Food & Nutrition

PFP 3321 S01 53610 Financial Counseling & Credit

PFP 3321 S01 51219 Financial Counseling & Credit

PFP 4370 S01 28893 Personal Financial Planning Capstone

PFP 4377 S01 50611 Practicum in Personal Financial Planning

PFP 5390 S01 28992 Practicum in Personal Financial Planning



Media and Communications

COMS 3319 S01 53808 Persuasion & Social Movements

PR 4412 S01 55329 Public Relations Campaigns

PR 4412 S02 55330 Public Relations Campaigns

PR 4412 S03 55331 Public Relations Campaigns



Office of the Provost (UN)

INTS 2310 DS1 47128 Foundations in International Studies

WE 3315 S01 46337 Renewable Energy & the Environment



Visual and Performing Arts

MUED 3312 S01 35533 Methods in Education and Music

MUED 4323 S01 49876 Teaching in the Music Classroom: Diversity, Equity, and Excellence

MUED 5323 S01 51203 Teaching in the Music Classroom: Diversity, Equity, and Excellence

MUSI 4000 S08 39175 Individual Studies in Music: Advanced String Methods

DAN 3209 S01 42910 Principles of Choreography II

DAN 3209 S51 42911 Principles of Choreography II

DAN 3351 S01 54120 Dance in the Community

DAN 3351 S51 54121 Dance in the Community

DAN 3351 S52 55444 Dance in the Community

THA 3351 S01 54073 Theatre in the Community

THA 3351 S51 54074 Theatre in the Community

THA 3351 S52 55445 Theatre in the Community

THA 5318 S01 50456 Advocacy for the Arts

THA 5351 S01 54076 Mentor Community Outreach in the Arts

THA 5351 S51 54077 Mentor Community Outreach in the Arts

THA 5351 S52 55446 Mentor Community Outreach in the Arts

