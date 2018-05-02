|
The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters return to United Supermarkets Arena at
7:00 pm Monday, February 5.
.
Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $105.00 (service fees included)
Magic Passes are available for an additional $25.00.
Tickets are available through Select-A-Seat of Lubbock, selectaseatlubbock.com
, 806-770-2000, and Select-A-Seat Outlets.
|Posted:
12/1/2017
Originator:
Marissa Rivera
Email:
marissa.rivera@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
