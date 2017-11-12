TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE English as a Second Language Classes for Adults!

Available to all Texas Tech Staff, if interested please click the link below to get more information and apply:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/EngineeringServices/AdminResources/EmployeeDevelopment/ESL_Program/index.php

Posted:
12/11/2017

Originator:
Lisa Simmons

Email:
lisa.simmons@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


