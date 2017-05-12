Have questions about the application process? Do you wonder what it is like to be a student in your desired professional program? What are some of the key hacks for success once you’re there? Apply to be a part of the Pre-Professional Health Careers Mentor Program today!

Selected candidates will be paired with a student at the HSC. Over the Spring semester, each pair will participate in 2 academic activities, 2 social activities, and 1 service activity together. You will also be able to discuss what it’s like to apply, interview, and get accepted to the program of your choice by an HSC student who has already been in your shoes!

Applications are due on December 22nd. Matches will be made by February and further instructions are to follow.