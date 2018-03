Need a 4v4 Flag Football team to play with this season? Attend the 4v4 Flag Football Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, March 27 @ 6pm in the Intramural Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.





Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945, or come by the Intramural Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours.