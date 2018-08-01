The workshop takes place at the Lubbock Lake Landmark and will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 8, 2018, and end at 5 p.m. Jan. 11, 2018.





The Texas Prescribed Burn Workshop is approved by the Texas Prescribed Burn Board and administered through the Texas Department of Agriculture. This course meets the training requirements of the Certified Burn Manager Program. Topics for this course include fire weather, fuel moisture, topography, fire effects, burn plans, regulations, post-burn management and the Certified Burn Manager Program. The course is open to private landowners, consultants and land management agencies.





Costs are: $250 for students; $400 for Prescribed Burn Association Members; and $500 for the general public.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. For more information contact Keith Blair, founder of Red Buffalo, LLC, at 830.459.0444, or Scott Trevey, historic maintenance supervisor at the Lubbock Lake Landmark, at 806.787.7629.