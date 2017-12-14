MailTech will be open Tuesday, December 26th and Friday, December 29th for departmental mail pick up - between the hours of 9:30 am and 11:00 am only. If you plan on picking up your departmental mail on these days, please email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu with your mailstop number, your name, and which days you will be picking up the mail. Regular mail service will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



Thank you.